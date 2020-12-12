Bus Bandh: Public hit

December 12, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: KSRTC bus services were hit for the second day as the indefinite stir by members of KSRTC Employees Okkuta demanding the status of State Government employees continued today.

Thousands of commuters were put into hardship as both suburban and city bus service remained suspended this morning. A few buses that operated today returned to depot after stones were pelted by miscreants on city outskirts. The employees refused to resume duty till their demands were duly met by the State Government.

As many as 525 city buses belonging to four depots were off the road after a few buses were stoned last night. Similarly, 675 buses that operated on 2,000 suburban routes also did not come out of the depots due to the ongoing strike. The buses, which plied till 4.30 pm on Friday, were withdrawn following instructions from Trade Union leaders to intensify the stir.

ESMA, no impact

Though the KSRTC officials have warned of invoking Essential Services and Maintenance Act (ESMA) on striking employees if they failed to resume duty, it did not have any impact. A majority of drivers and conductors are holding protest in public not bothering about disciplinary action. However, the only solace has been that not much problem was caused to Government employees as today being holiday on account of second Saturday.

Makes moolah

The KSRTC bus strike came as a blessing in disguise for private bus operators and taxis who charged double the fare. People who wanted to go to Bengaluru were charged exorbitantly by private taxi operators. Maxi-cabs were jam-packed with commuters in rural areas. Employees affiliated to other Trade Unions were physically prevented by striking workers from doing duty. Appeals made by depot managers to striking drivers and conductors had no impact. Many of them had switched off their mobile phones to avoid telephone calls from their seniors.

Buses belonging to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra operated normally from Mysuru to various cities. The stranded commuters got into those buses towards their destinations. The strike hit bus service to Bengaluru, Ramanagar, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Dharwad, Belagavi and other districts.

Security beefed up

A KSRP platoon has been stationed at suburban bus stand and city bus terminal as a precautionary measure. The busy bus bays in city wore a deserted look with no sight of commuters.

When we went to press, KSRTC authorities had re-started bus service to Bengaluru with Police escort. Similarly, three buses are said to have been started from Bengaluru under Police protection. The Police will give protection till these buses reached their respective destinations.