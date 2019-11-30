Breakthrough in fake accident, real robbery case: Three interrogated

November 30, 2019

Mysuru/Mysore: In a major breakthrough, the District Police have begun interrogating three persons in the case where a car was waylaid after faking an accident on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway near Srirangapatna.

Muddappa of Kodagu was the victim and Rs.30,000 was robbed from him on the pretext of availing hospital treatment.

Star of Mysore had published a report on Nov.27 under the title ‘Fake accident, real robbery’ that highlighted the incident. The Police got into action soon after the report was published and are grilling three persons who are suspected to be involved in similar robberies.

Muddappa, on his way from Kodagu to Bengaluru, was targeted on Nov.21 on National Highway 275 between Baburayanakoppalu and Kirangur where two bike-borne miscreants claimed that Muddappa’s car had hit the bike and one person had sustained severe injuries and needed immediate medical attention.

The person, who faked the accident, was gasping for breath and pretended as if he was in great trauma. Though the injuries were not visible, Muddappa, who was alone in the car, paid up Rs.30,000 as the men persistently demanded Rs.1 lakh.

Muddappa, after going to Bengaluru, learnt from his friends that many travellers from Kodagu had been robbed in a similar way. Suresh, one of his friends, was robbed by bike-borne men a month back in Srirangapatna. Making up his mind to bring the criminals to book, Muddappa and Suresh filed complaints on Nov.28 in jurisdictional Srirangapatna Police Station and Srirangapatna Rural Police Station.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the suspects are involved in a series of such robberies in Srirangapatna, Yelwal, NR and Kuvempunagar Traffic Police Station limits. “We have got all the case records and we are examining the modus operandi. We have definite clues about the case and the arrests will be made soon. We are also examining similar cases in Mysuru and Mandya,” Srirangapatna Police authorities said.

In an appeal, the Police have urged victims of such cases to file a Police complaint. “Most of such crime cases do not come to light as the victims do not file Police complaint as they will be in a hurry to reach Bengaluru or other destinations. Unless a complaint is filed, we cannot investigate the case. Victims must not shy away and must file immediate complaints so that the criminals are arrested and such crimes are prevented,” the Police have said.

Robbery at Belawadi on 14.10.2017

A victim of one such robbery two years back has written a letter to the Commissioner of Police following the recent robbery incident at Srirangapatna. The letter, a copy of which is with Star of Mysore, questions the Police why they insist on victims filing complaints and why can’t they take up suo-moto case.

The letter has been written by a person who wants to be anonymous. “Similar attack on me occurred on 14.10.2017 around 9.30 am exactly in front of Hyundai Service Centre, Hunsur Road. The robber’s face is captured in Belawadi Bus Stop ATM between 9.30 am and 9.50 am. If there is no money in the account, they even demand gold ornaments of victims,” the writer stated.

“On that day, I was on the way to K.R. Nagar to teach students. I was having only Rs. 1,750 on me and I paid him Rs. 1,000 drawn from the Belawadi Bus Stop ATM. I told him that I taught village youths in K.R. Nagar. The criminal felt pity on me and left on his bike,” he explains.

“Muddappa’s statement is absolutely correct. The identity of the robber who pretends as if he is severely injured is heavily built (a gym body) and dark complexioned. The other one, the negotiator, is short in height and thin built, wheatish complexioned,” he states in the letter written on Nov. 28.

