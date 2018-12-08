Disneyland Project in KRS: Brindavan Gardens will not be disturbed – DKS

Mysuru: Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) led a huge delegation of Ministers, officials and a battery of journalists from Bengaluru, Mandya and Mysuru this morning to unveil the grand plans of the State Government to develop the land surrounding Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Reservoir and the Brindavan Gardens as a “Must Visit Tourist Destination in India.”

The Minister announced that the existing Brindavan Gardens will not be disturbed. Only the Gardens will be beautified. “Development will be only in the extra land that is available with various departments and some more land will be acquired. We will not change the shape and landscape of Brindavan Gardens. It will remain as-is and it will be beautified as per international standards,” he announced.

Interestingly, the blueprint of the project — handed over to media personnel — that describes the plan in detail does not mention the name “Disneyland” even once as the government had faced much criticism over the coinage, resembling the Disneyland of the US. Shivakumar said that it is an overall development project that will compel tourists to visit the KRS and Brindavan Gardens.

Shivakumar was accompanied by Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh, Transport Minister D.C. Thammanna, Minor Irrigation Minister C.S. Puttaraju, MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah, MLC K.T. Srikantegowda, Mandya MP L.R. Shivaramegowda, Irrigation Department Secretary Jayaprakash, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) Managing Director Prasanna, Chief Engineer Shankaregowda, Superintending Engineer Ravindra, Executive Engineer Basavarajegowda and other officials from Horticulture and Revenue Departments.

Tower Point

During the inspection, Shivakumar said that a Tower Point will be built near KRS Police Station where the visitors can have panoramic views of the KRS and Mysuru City. The Tower Point will be higher than the KRS Dam and people will be taken to the tower pinnacle from where they can take breathtaking views.

“At present, the Brindavan Gardens has broken pathways, non-exotic horticulture, old technology fountains, old generation lighting, and lack of amenities, bad parking facilities and bad arrival experience. All this will change once the development is completed,” Shivakumar said.

The Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) has appointed a consultant for undertaking the review of the existing facility, develop a Master Plan for upgradation and additions of the new facilities to transform the Brindavan Gardens into “A Must Visit Attraction” in India.

The work of preparation of Detailed Project Report (costing Rs.2.93 crore) has been entrusted to Sincere Architects Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Jaipur. The total estimate of the project is Rs.1,425 crore. The proposed area considered for the development of Garden is about 290 acres. “The entire project will be completed in two-and-a-half years,” D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) said.

With the project, the Government aims to increase international tourist footfall to Karnataka and increase domestic tourist flow to Mysuru. “We want to promote heritage and culture of Mysuru and Karnataka and provide a life-time experience for tourists to visit and share,” he explained.

“The mega project will increase economy and will have a direct impact on hotel and retail industry of Mysuru and Bengaluru. It will generate employment of more than 2,000 people directly and 20,000 people indirectly,” Shivakumar added.

GRAND PLANS FOR A GRAND ATTRACTION

Krishnaraja Wadiyar Rotary: To provide a beautiful ambience to the entrance and pay homage to the person who was behind this beautiful garden, this Rotary is dedicated to Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. On the Rotary, a beautiful gun metal sculpture of Krishnaraja Wadiyar will be housed over a grand white marble pedestal with a beautiful horticulture around it.

Toll plaza: This gate is designed to segregate huge number of traffic in various lanes according to their size and wheels for systematic management and also for collection of toll. It is designed in such a way that it adds to the identity of the city by using various elements of Mysuru monuments.

Entry plaza: The visitors can plan his visit here. They can buy tickets, take tourist information and maps, understand shows, see videos on large LED screens and spend time on way back. They can buy souvenirs, buy utility items, and enjoy coffee shops and food joints. There will be facilities like seminar rooms for study groups, administrative offices, fast-track lines, enjoy fountains, Wi-Fi facility for online bookings, etc.

Grand street: The street ambiance will be one of its kind flanked by miniature historical buildings of Karnataka.

Gandaberunda statue: The Grand Street ends into a small plaza. The plaza will have a high monolith tower surrounded by a soldier sitting on a horse. On the top of the Tower there will be a statue of Gandaberunda.

Cauvery statue: The grand iconic Cauvery Statue will be built at a height of 120 metres. It will be constructed at a lagoon of the River within KRS. A 60 metre-high golden colour metal statue of Goddess Cauvery will stand on a 60-metre high brown granite stone pedestal.

Other facilities: Wide parking space, Cauvery promenade, food plaza, boating lake, amphitheatre, botanical garden, jungle boat ride, North garden, Meena Bazaar, South garden, doll museum, water park, penguin park, roller coaster, amusement park and indoor activities, glass sky bridge walk, wax and history museum, tree walk/ children park, aroma garden, balloon ride, water plane and parasailing, laser fountain show, projection wall, helipad, glass castle, fountains, etc.