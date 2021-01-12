BRUTAL MURDER: Auto driver runs rickshaw over man, returns to run over him again to make sure he is dead

January 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: What seemingly looked like a hit-and-run case where an autorickshaw ran over a pedestrian has now been declared a case of brutal murder.

A CCTV footage that has captured the incident shows an auto driver ramming into a pedestrian only to make a come back to drive over his victim again.

This ghastly incident occurred in N.R. Police Station limits on Jan. 10 evening where an auto driver dashed against the victim, Mallikarjuna (40), who was crossing the road at a junction. As the auto driver turned his vehicle towards the left, he knocked down Mallikarjuna and the rear wheel climbed over the victim’s head.

The auto driver did not stop his vehicle and proceeded on the road while the victim was lying on the road. Not stopping at this, the auto driver returned to the same spot within 20 seconds and again ran over Mallikarjuna’s head. The auto driver later fled the spot.

Some passers-by shifted the injured to K.R. Hospital. Since he had sustained severe head injuries, he was shifted to NIMHANS in Bengaluru where he succumbed yesterday. N.R. Police had registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) case.

The proof of the brutal murder was captured by the Police CCTV camera that was mounted close to the junction, which helped the Cops identify the accused.

Investigating the case, the Police checked the CCTV footage and the shocking incident came to light. The CCTV camera that had been installed at the junction had captured the entire incident. According to the Police, Mallikarjuna hailed from Kajjihundi village at Kollegal Taluk in Chamarajanagar District.

He rented an autorickshaw and did not have a place of residence and was moving from one place to another like Muneshwaranagar and J.P. Nagar. Of late he was sleeping inside his vehicle near FTS Circle. Police said that a couple of days back, he had picked up a fight with Sridhar, another auto driver.

Narasimharaja Police told Star of Mysore that the CCTV footage showed Sridhar ramming his auto against Mallikarjuna and climbing over his head twice. The registration number of the auto is clearly visible and Sridhar has been identified as the owner of the auto, Police said. “We have identified the culprit and there were passengers too in the auto. It looks like Sridhar did this act due to old enmity,” the Police said and expressed confidence of making arrests soon.

Mallikarjuna’s body has been brought back to Mysuru and has been shifted to the mortuary attached to Mysore Medical College and Research Institute.