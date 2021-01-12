Unique Swachhata Sports

January 12, 2021

MCC’s unique game for Pourakarmikas to create awareness on recyclable waste collection

Mysore/Mysuru: In order to create awareness on recyclable waste and to segregate such waste materials at source, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) conducted Swachhata Sports for Pourakarmikas at Town Hall premises in city this morning.

Out of 150 Pourakarmikas, who had assembled at Town Hall, 80 of them took part in the events. They were divided into 10 teams and were given bags to collect waste materials around Town Hall, segregate recyclable wastes from it and bring it to the sports venue. The teams were given one hour for the same.

In all, eight teams collected a total of 164 kg recyclable waste out of which one team had collected 36.4 kg and won the first prize, which was sponsored by ITC Limited.

Creating awareness on recyclable waste materials, MCC Zone-6 Assistant Commissioner Ranjith told Pourakarmikas that there were many materials in dry wastes which could be recycled and asked them to identify such materials and segregate them at source to enable recycling.

Corporators Pramila Bharath and Satish, MCC Health Officer Dr. Jayanth, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Mruthyunjaya, Environmental Engineer Mythri and others were present.