BSY follower ends life
News

BSY follower ends life

July 27, 2021

Chamarajanagar: A die-hard fan of Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa (BSY) committed suicide unable to digest the fact that Yediyurappa is no longer the CM. 

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Rajappa alias Ravi, an employee at a hotel who took the extreme step as soon as the news broke of CM resigning yesterday. Ravi was a resident of Bommalapura village in Gundlupet taluk. 

Taking to twitter, Yediyurappa shared his grief over Ravi’s passing away with his family members and appealed to his followers to keep their admiration within acceptable limits. “I am hurt and disappointed over the suicide. Ups and downs are natural in politics and ending one’s life for such things is unacceptable. Nobody can make up for the loss of family,” he tweeted.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching