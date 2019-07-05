Budget a key step towards New India, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s maiden Budget and said it was a key step towards ‘New India’.

PM Modi said the Budget will act as a roadmap to transform the agriculture sector of India. He further added that the budget is one of hope and will boost country’s development in the 21st century.

While delivering the budget speech in Parliament on Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Indian economy has added one trillion dollar in the last five years due to the various initiatives and reforms undertaken by the Government, and is poised to grow to be a 3 trillion dollar economy in the current year.

“One of hope” and it is a budget that will boost India’s development in the 21st Century, the PM said. The Budget, he said, will strengthen enterprises, increase participation of women in the country, simplify the tax system and modernise infrastructure.

The Budget — the first of the Modi 2.0 Government — is also seen as the Government’s first step to realise the Prime Minister’s goal of doubling the economy to 5 trillion dollars within the next five years.

