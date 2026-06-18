News

Building owner absconds 

June 18, 2026

Mysuru: As Kuvempunagar Police continue their investigation into the fire accident at Maara Restobar in Dattagalli, the building owner, Keshavmurthy, has reportedly gone absconding after being named in the FIR. 

According to the FIR filed on Monday, restobar owner Preetham Puneeth has been named as Accused No. 1, Keshavmurthy as Accused No. 2 and others as Accused No. 3.  

Police said Keshavmurthy has been absconding since the case was registered, hampering the investigation. 

The building, named Arul Arcade, housed a liquor garage on the ground floor and a restaurant on the first floor. The restobar that was gutted in the fire had been operating on the upper floor.  

Following the incident, the building was sealed in a joint operation by the Excise Department and the Police. 

Preetham, who suffered burn injuries in the incident along with five others, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kuvempunagar. He is said to be out of danger. 

The condition of the other injured persons is also reported to be stable. Avinash is treated at JSS Hospital on M.G. Road, while Prajwal and Mahadev Prasad are admitted to Suyog Hospital in Ramakrishnanagar. 

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