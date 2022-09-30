Bullock carts procession kickstarts Raitha Dasara

September 30, 2022

Mysuru: Raitha Dasara-2022 took off to a colourful start this morning from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple near the Palace North Gate with farmers taking out procession in decorated bullock carts.

Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil flagged-off the procession by beating ‘Nagari,’ thus inaugurating Raitha Dasara-2022. Later, B.C. Patil accompanied by District Minister S.T. Somashekar, MLA G.T. Devegowda, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham and others rode on the bullock carts.

The procession resembled mini Jumboo Savari with over 13 folk troupes including Puja Kunitha, Dollu Kunitha, Nandi Dwaja, Garudi Gombe, Nada Swara, Tibet Traditional dance troupe among others in the procession.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Patil said that farmers are not only the backbone of the country but to the whole world. The whole world would collapse if farmers were not there, he added.

The procession passed through Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle, Albert Victor Road, K.R. Circle, D. Devaraja Urs Road, Deewan’s Road before reaching J.K. Grounds, the venue of Raitha Dasara where events will be held till Oct. 2.

Tableaux of various Departments including Agriculture, Forest and Animal Husbandry carrying information about various Government Schemes were also part of the procession.

The main attractions of the procession were the Tagaru Bandi (a cart pulled by rams) from Ranebennur taluk in Haveri District, five pairs of bullocks from Bannur’s Hallikar village and a four-and-a-half-year-old bull named Krishna weighing 900 kg, 6.5 ft tall and 8 ft. long from Malavalli town in Mandya.