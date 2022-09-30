City artist’s reel works turn photo zone at Dasara Exhibition Grounds

September 30, 2022

Mysuru: As city shines bright with illuminated streets and structures, every spot turns out to be a selfie spot with each one saying cheese and posing for a photograph.

Making sure that the busy Dasara Exhibition Grounds, which attracts crowds for shopping and spending some time with amusement with family and friends, is not left out from the photo album of public, a photo zone has been created at its entrance and the credit goes to city-based artist L. Yogananda, an alumnus of CAVA.

The artist, who is in news with his artistic way of creating awareness about social issues and offering tribute to great personalities with unique art works, has created 8×8 ft. portrait of late Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar, flanked by 4×4 ft. portraits of late Dr. Rajkumar and late Parvathamma Rajkumar using old video tapes atop the Kannada flag, at the Entrance of Exhibition Grounds which is attracting every visitor to take a picture with the art work.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Yogananda said, “This year, as the Administration is paying tribute to the late actor, the Karnataka Exhibition Authority approached me for an art work and I thought it is a great opportunity for me to express gratitude to Puneeth Rajkumar. He used to encourage young artists by providing them a platform to showcase their talent. For the first time when I had created Dr. Rajkumar’s portrait using audio tapes, Puneeth had shared it in his social media handle and today when I create his (Dr. Puneeth) portrait, I really miss him.”

Yogananda is the son of C. Lakshmaiah and Manjula, residents of Ganesh Nagar in N.R. Mohalla, Mysuru.