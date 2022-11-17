Bus shelter row takes fresh twists and turns

November 17, 2022

Punish me if I have committed any mistake, says emotional MLA Ramdas

NHAI issues notice to clear the bus shelter built without taking approval

Mysore/Mysuru: The controversy over gumbaz-shaped bus shelter on the Mysuru-Nanjangud Road along the National Highway 766 refuses to die down and the issue is taking fresh twists and turns.

Last night, the domes were painted red instead of the earlier golden hue and this change has been made overnight. The shelter now sports the photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Suttur Seers Adijagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi Mahaswamiji and Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji and Krishnaraja Constituency MLA S.A. Ramdas.

As the controversy erupted, Ramdas rushed to Bengaluru yesterday to apprise CM Bommai on the developments regarding the shelter. The MLA and the CM were closeted for a few minutes but details of the discussion are not available.

This morning, Star of Mysore tried to get in touch with the MLA for his comments on the next course of action but the MLA was incommunicado. However, he later spoke to reporters at a different venue where he became emotional. “Please leave me alone, I will fold my hands and request that please punish me if I have committed any mistake and I will reimburse the loss of public money (Rs. 10 lakh sanctioned for the shelter) from my salary,” he said.

On a reporter’s question that if the controversy was created to remove him (Ramdas) from the party (BJP), the MLA said, “In 30 years, 10 out of 11 BJP MLAs left the party due to the treatment meted out to them and harassment. I am left now, please spare me,” he said.

“I am fully focussed on development and my dream is to give good public amenities and public service. I have met the CM and the State Party President to convey my feelings. I have requested them to form a committee to look into the violations of the bus shelter, if any, and I am committed to change whatever the committee recommends,” he added.

Following the controversy, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order) Pradeep Gunti and Krishnaraja ACP S.E. Gangadharaswamy visited the shelter last evening and took stock of the situation.

NHAI slaps notice on MCC, KRIDL

Meanwhile, the NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) has issued a notice to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to clear all encroachments on Mysuru-Nanjangud (NH 766) Highway including the controversial bus shelter that has kicked up a storm.

The NHAI, in its notice, said that it has come to its notice that there are several encroachments along the NH 766. The KRIDL (Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited) and the MCC is responsible for this and as such the two agencies should clear all the encroachments within seven days of the notice.

“It is advised to remove the structure constructed to achieve controversial kinds of issues which is not acceptable and accordingly one week time has been given to remove the controversial structure,” NHAI notice said.

“Since it has developed communal issues as per the National Highway Administration Act 2003, this may be treated as notice otherwise action will be initiated as per the Act. Also, the MCC should send a report to the NHAI Project Director within three days. The MCC and the KRIDL will be penalised if they fail to comply with the directions issued,” the notice said.

However, speaking to Star of Mysore, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy said that they have not yet received the NHAI notice. “We have not received the NHAI notice and will be able to comment only after seeing it. In fact, the MCC is not in any way connected to the bus shelter construction as the shelter is being taken up under the funds released by the MLA,” he clarified.

MP Pratap Simha reacts

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha told Star of Mysore this morning that the NHAI has acted as per rules mentioned in the National Highway Administration Act 2003. “If a bus shelter has to be built by the side of any Highway, approval from the NHAI is mandatory. The NHAI must give an NoC (No objection Certificate) to any construction by the side of the Highway and I am not sure if the NoC has been obtained in this case,” he said.

The MP clarified that he has not raked up the bus shelter controversy but only reacted after he saw the visuals on social media. “I have not raised the issue and the controversy. I have only reacted to the visuals that came in social media platforms,” Simha said.