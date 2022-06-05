Bylakuppe Tibetan area gets an ornate entrance arch

June 5, 2022

Eight auspicious symbols of Tibetan Buddhism depicted in the arch which cost Rs. 35 lakh

Bylakuppe: An attractive arch gate depicting eight auspicious symbols of Tibetan Buddhism has been constructed at the entrance of the Tibetan settlement in Bylakuppe at a cost of Rs. 35 lakh.

The construction had begun about two years ago but the CIVID-19 pandemic had hampered the works. As such, the gate was recently completed. The main entrance arch was inaugurated by Sikyong Penpa Tsering, President of the Central Tibetan Administration on June 1.

The two pillars of the main entrance arch have eight auspicious symbols of Tibetan Buddhism (four on each pillar) which have been sculpted by artists from Nepal. The entrance arch, constructed on the road leading to Tibetan settlement, off the B.M. Road is attracting many passers-by, who are stopping their vehicles to have a closer look at the eight auspicious symbols, sculpted on the two golden coloured pillars and filled with relevant colours.

The eight auspicious symbols sculpted on the pillars are:

The Precious Parasol- which gives protection from all evil; the White Conch Shell – which represents the fame of Buddha’s teachings that spread in all directions like the sound of the conch shell; the Two Golden Fish – which symbolise being saved from the ocean of earthly life and suffering; the Knot of Eternity – which represents the intertwining of wisdom and compassion, the perfection of knowledge; the Vase of Great Treasures – a traditional symbol of good fortune representing the perfect nature of the dharma, longevity and prosperity.

The others are, the Victory Banner – which signifies the victory of the enlightened teachings, knowledge over ignorance, overcoming all hindrances and the attainment of happiness; the Lotus Flower – one of Buddhism’s most significant symbols. It is a symbol of enlightenment and mental purity. The lotus has its roots in mud, but blossoms into a beautiful flower.

Similarly, though an individual may be impure, there is the potential to gain enlightenment and the perfect state. The last one is the Eight-Spoked Wheel – known as the Wheel of Dharma, which represents the Noble Eightfold Path of the Buddhadharma. The wheel that leads to perfection.