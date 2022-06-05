Prof. Aravinda Malagatti laments on revision of School textbooks based on party ideology

June 5, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: “To change School textbooks based on the ideology and in favour of a political party is an insult to the culture of letters and is an effort to create bankruptcy in the minds of children,” regretted writer Prof. Aravinda Malagatti.

He was speaking at a function organised jointly by Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies (KIKS) and Yadunandana Prakashna at BM Sri auditorium recently to mark the release of 15 books written by Dr. S.D. Shashikala.

“After other religious controversies, now efforts are on to twist school textbooks which raises concern about the future of our children. The culture of letters is in danger and teachers must safeguard the dignity and respect of this culture,” he advised.

“The present bad state of affairs is a good example to illustrate what happens if those who are not fit to be in education field are given positions in Textbooks Revision Committee,” he said.

“Nobody should play with the minds of school children. Let us allow intellectual clashes at higher education centres which becomes meaningful and might lead to new ways of exploration. But it is not proper to create fights at Primary and Middle School levels. Changes are necessary in any field, but it should be healthy,” he opined.

“Vijaya Dabbe provided a strong foundation for Feminism. Though we can trace pro-women approach in Kannada literature earlier, Vijaya Dabbe provided it the ideological base. She thought about feminism suitable to the Kannada language and provided an alternate thought based on western feminism. Vijaya Dabbe followed a unique way and that was the reason for establishing her own identity,” analysed Prof. Aravinda Malagatti.

At the function, books written by Dr. S.D. Shashikala — Pray-ogika Vimarshe, Kuvempu Sahityodyandallondu Vihara, Kowravahati Vyaparadol, Guruvagrahike, Vijaya Dabbeyavara Jeevana Mattu Kavya, and edited works of Sri Chamarajendra Wadiyar and Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, written by M. Shingraiah, Kannada Bhashe-Sahitya Mattu Samskruti and 7 Volumes of Vijaya Dabbe literature were released.

KIKS Director Prof. Vijayakumari S. Karikal, former Director Prof. M.G. Manjunatha, retired Director Prof. Preethi Shubhachandra, author and Assistant Professor Dr. S.D. Shashikala, Rajesh G. Honnenahalli of Yadunandana Prakashana and others were present on the occasion.