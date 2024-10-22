C.P. Yogeshwar of BJP quits as MLC

October 22, 2024

Bengaluru: In a sudden political development amidst the tussle between the alliance partners — BJP and JD(S) over the Channapatna bypoll ticket, sitting BJP MLC C.P. Yogeshwar quit as MLC yesterday, much to the surprise of both the BJP and JD(S).

Yogeshwar met Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti at Hubballi and tendered his resignation. Yogeshwar, who had been sulking with the JD(S) hell bent on retaining the Channapatna seat for itself, is said to have decided on quitting after being upset over the adamant stand of Union Minister and senior JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Yogeshwar is said to be determined on contesting the Channapatna bypoll even as an independent candidate if he is not given the alliance ticket.

In the meanwhile, speculations are rife that Yogeshwar, also a former Minister, may contest the Channapatna bypoll on a Congress ticket, with Deputy Chief Minister D.K.Shivakumar, who is also the KPCC President, said to have held informal talks with him.