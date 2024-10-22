CM hints at Yogeshwar joining Congress
October 22, 2024

Mysuru: Stating that anyone accepting the Congress principles  are welcome to the party, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today  gave a subtle hint that disgruntled BJP leader C.P. Yogeshwar, who quit as MLC yesterday,  may join the Congress.

Speaking to press persons at his residence in Ramakrishnanagar here this morning, Siddaramaiah said that the name of senior party leader D.K. Suresh too is under consideration for the Congress ticket for Channapatna bypoll. Pointing out that the KPCC President and D.K. Shivakumar, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, will take a call on the selection of Congress candidate for Channapatna bypoll.

Declaring that the Sandur ticket will be given to Annapurna, the wife of Ballari MP Tukaram, who vacated the Sandur Assembly seat after he was elected to the Lok Sabha, Siddaramaiah said that the party ticket in respect of Shiggaon and Channapatna constituencies will be finalised by this evening or tomorrow morning.

Referring to rain  havoc in Bengaluru and other parts of the State, the CM said that the Government is awaiting a report from the authorities on the extent of the damages caused by rains. Pointing out that a survey would be carried out across the state to assess the damages, he said that relief works would be carried out after the completion of survey.

The CM evaded a question on the ED probe in connection with the MUDA scam.

