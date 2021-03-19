CA, CS, ICWA qualifications equivalent to PG degree: UGC
News

CA, CS, ICWA qualifications equivalent to PG degree: UGC

March 19, 2021

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has resolved that the Chartered Accountant (CA), Company Secretary (CS) or Cost and Works Accountant (ICWA) qualification will be treated equivalent to Post-Graduate (PG) degree holders.

The Company Secretary degree holder will now get an opportunity to pursue Ph.D in Commerce and allied disciplines. According to Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), the course content has been designed to keep pace with the changing dynamics of global governance framework.

“The Institute also has a full-fledged academic and research wing that enhances the acumen and expertise of its members and students and encourages them to undertake research in crucial areas like Corporate Governance, Company Law, CSR, Tax Laws, Securities Laws, Capital Market, Finance, Accounting, Economic and other Commercial Laws etc,” as per ICSI.

“The UGC had received requests from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the ICSI and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, to consider the qualification being awarded by them — CA, CS and ICWA, equivalent to PG degrees,” the UGC said.

“To consider this, a Committee was constituted by the UGC. The Commission considered recommendation of the expert committee and resolved that CA, CS and ICWA qualification be considered equivalent to PG degrees,” it added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching