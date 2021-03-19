CA, CS, ICWA qualifications equivalent to PG degree: UGC

March 19, 2021

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has resolved that the Chartered Accountant (CA), Company Secretary (CS) or Cost and Works Accountant (ICWA) qualification will be treated equivalent to Post-Graduate (PG) degree holders.

The Company Secretary degree holder will now get an opportunity to pursue Ph.D in Commerce and allied disciplines. According to Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), the course content has been designed to keep pace with the changing dynamics of global governance framework.

“The Institute also has a full-fledged academic and research wing that enhances the acumen and expertise of its members and students and encourages them to undertake research in crucial areas like Corporate Governance, Company Law, CSR, Tax Laws, Securities Laws, Capital Market, Finance, Accounting, Economic and other Commercial Laws etc,” as per ICSI.

“The UGC had received requests from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the ICSI and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, to consider the qualification being awarded by them — CA, CS and ICWA, equivalent to PG degrees,” the UGC said.

“To consider this, a Committee was constituted by the UGC. The Commission considered recommendation of the expert committee and resolved that CA, CS and ICWA qualification be considered equivalent to PG degrees,” it added.