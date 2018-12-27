Cake & Food Festival to conclude tomorrow

Hindi movie ‘Secret Superstar’ to be screened this evening at Maharaja’s College Grounds

Mysuru: Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh inaugurated the 3-day Cake and Food Festival by offering cake to children at Jayamma Govindegowda Kalyana Mantapa in city yesterday. The cake festival will held till Dec. 28 from 10 am to 9 pm.

The festival is organised jointly by District Administration, Departments of Tourism, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Forest and Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens.

Noted cake-makers of the city have put their stalls displaying lip-smacking cakes and other food products.

The participants have kept on show cakes of all seasons and for all occasions like Christmas, Birthday, Wedding, New Year and other celebrations, chocolates, bread and variety of bakery items.

A Food Mela too is being held at the same venue to tickle the taste buds of people of all ages. The mouth-watering delicacies include Davanagere Benne Dose, Dharwad Peda, Melukote Puliyogare, Bangarpet Panipuri, Sugarcane Juice, Mandakki, Rumali Roti, Ice- creams and many more.

Speaking to reporters after the inauguration, Minister S.R. Mahesh said that the District Administration had organised a slew of programmes like Flower Show, Dolls Show, Musical Night and other cultural events at Mysore Palace premises to ring in the New Year celebrations. It has also organised para-motoring for adventure buffs at Maharaja’s College Grounds, Chitra Santhe and Organic Fair on KR Boulevard, Open Film Festival at Maharaja’s Grounds in the evening as part of the Mysuru Winter Festival.

Film Fest begins: A four-day Film Festival was also inaugurated yesterday at Maharaja’s College Grounds. Hundreds of children enjoyed the Kannada film ‘Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shale’ that was screened by the District Administration marking the inauguration.

Hindi movie ‘Secret Superstar’ will be screened this evening at 6.30 pm; ‘The Jungle Book’ on Dec. 28 and ‘Ambi Ning Vayassaytho’ on Dec. 29.

Other events of Mysuru Winter Festival

Bird Festival at Zoo: District Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD) will inaugurate the Bird Festival on Dec. 28 at 11 am at Mysuru Zoo. MLA S.R.Ramdas will preside. Minister S.R. Mahesh will inaugurate the food stalls and seminar organised.

Puppet Show at Vanaranga: GTD will inaugurate the Puppet Show on Dec. 29 at 6.30 pm at Vanaranga in Rangayana premises. MLA L. Nagendra will preside.

Hasiru Santhe at KR Boulevard: GTD to inaugurate Organic Fair on Dec. 30 at 9 am at Krishnaraja Boulevard. S.R. Mahesh will inaugurate Chitra Santhe.

Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, Outgoing ZP President Nayeema Sultana, MP Pratap Simha and other elected representatives will be the chief guests.

Follow Star of Mysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore