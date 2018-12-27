Swine flu: 12 deaths in 5 days across State; 2 in Mysuru
Bengaluru: The deadly Swine flu (H1N1) appears to be spreading faster in the State having taken away 12 lives in the State including two from Mysuru over the last five days. The total number of deaths has shot up to 44 this year. According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the break-up of 12 deaths since Dec.20 is as follows: Koppal – 3, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru – 2 each and one each in BBMP, Bengaluru City, Chitradurga, Shivamogga and Hassan.

The Death Audit Committee of Department of Health and Family Welfare has clarified that from Dec.19 to 25, out of 456 blood samples tested, 102 had H1N1 and 7 deaths were confirmed. From Nov.29 to Dec.2, out of 580 blood samples, 94 had H1N1 and 5 deaths were confirmed.

With the increasing number of deaths from Swine flu, the Department has instructed the officials to take up precautionary measures like creating awareness about the disease among people and providing suitable treatment for inflicted people.

The Health Officers have been asked to visit Primary Health Centres at places with more suspected cases of H1N1 and arrange awareness camps providing regular feedbacks.

Clarification: District Surgeon Dr. Pashupati, speaking to Star of Mysore, denied the news saying no cases of H1N1 have been reported in city and district adding that cases with viral fever and respiratory problems only were being treated.

