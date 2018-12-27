Mysurean appointed as Head Coach for Indian Boxing team
News

Mysurean appointed as Head Coach for Indian Boxing team

Mysuru: Boxing Coach C.A. Kuttappa, serving as Subedar in the Army and a resident of Gokulam in city, who was awarded Dronacharya Award-2018, is now appointed as the Head Coach of the Indian Boxing team. The  appointment comes following the retirement of senior boxer S.R. Singh.

Kuttappa will be training the Indian team boxers at the training camp to be held soon.

Reacting on being appointed as the Head Coach, Kuttappa said that Sweden-based Santiago Nieva, the former Indian coach, had asked him whether he (Kuttappa) was interested in becoming the coach for which he had sought some time.

Kuttappa further said that he had told Santiago that he was not a senior in age and experience to which Santiago had told him not to worry about those things following which Kuttappa agreed to become the coach.

It may be mentioned, Kuttappa was earlier selected as the coach for the elite Indian men’s boxing team which was training in France during July 2017 to take part in the Grand Prix tournament at Usti-nad-Labem, Czech Republic. It was also a preparatory camp for the World Boxing Championship that took place in Hamburg, Germany, between Aug.25 and Sept. 2, 2017.

Kuttappa, in the past, has trained Olympic medallist Vijender Singh and also accompanied the Indian Boxing men’s team that participated at Rio Olympics 2016 and Asian Championship held at Tashkent, Uzbekistan in May 2017.

Follow Star of Mysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore

December 27, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching