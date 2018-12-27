Mysurean appointed as Head Coach for Indian Boxing team

Mysuru: Boxing Coach C.A. Kuttappa, serving as Subedar in the Army and a resident of Gokulam in city, who was awarded Dronacharya Award-2018, is now appointed as the Head Coach of the Indian Boxing team. The appointment comes following the retirement of senior boxer S.R. Singh.

Kuttappa will be training the Indian team boxers at the training camp to be held soon.

Reacting on being appointed as the Head Coach, Kuttappa said that Sweden-based Santiago Nieva, the former Indian coach, had asked him whether he (Kuttappa) was interested in becoming the coach for which he had sought some time.

Kuttappa further said that he had told Santiago that he was not a senior in age and experience to which Santiago had told him not to worry about those things following which Kuttappa agreed to become the coach.

It may be mentioned, Kuttappa was earlier selected as the coach for the elite Indian men’s boxing team which was training in France during July 2017 to take part in the Grand Prix tournament at Usti-nad-Labem, Czech Republic. It was also a preparatory camp for the World Boxing Championship that took place in Hamburg, Germany, between Aug.25 and Sept. 2, 2017.

Kuttappa, in the past, has trained Olympic medallist Vijender Singh and also accompanied the Indian Boxing men’s team that participated at Rio Olympics 2016 and Asian Championship held at Tashkent, Uzbekistan in May 2017.

