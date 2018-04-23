Call 14455 for Ambulance Emergency Helpline

Mysuru: Health-related emergencies can arise from simple fever to life-threatening myocardial infarction and cardiac arrest. If the victim of these emergency situations can be transported to the hospital as early as possible and be given the appropriate specialty treatment, then those victims can be saved from death and survival rate can be increased.

The time of transit from the point of appearance of symptoms to the point of reaching the hospital is precious. This is because any sort of delay in seeking appropriate treatment can result in dangerous life-threatening situations. And an ambulance plays the most vital part during this transit time.

Realising the critical role played by ambulances, JSS Hospital, Mysuru, has introduced advanced high-tech ambulance services.

People of Mysuru and surrounding areas can avail the services by dialling toll-free number 14455 which functions round-the-clock. Patients can dial from both mobile and landline. The emergency ambulance helpline number 14455 was inaugurated by Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, R. Mahesh, Director – Medical Education, JSS Mahavidyapeeta and Dr. M. Guruswamy, Medical Superintendent, JSS Hospital.

On the occasion, Dr. Betsurmath highlighted the importance of ambulance services and ambulance emergency helpline number.

The ambulance service was flagged off by Dr. Suresh, Vice-Chancellor, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research. Dr. (Col.) M. Dayananda, Director, JSS Hospital, Mysuru, Dr. Basavanagowdappa, Principal, JSS Medical College, Dr. Suresh Babu, Deputy Director, JSS Hospital, Dr. Ghori, Deputy Medical Superintendent, Dr. Akkamahadevi, Head, Dept of Emergency Medicine and K.M. Bhagavan, Finance Officer, were present.