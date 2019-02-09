Call centre employee alleges gang-rape

Case registered at Nazarbad Police Station; Manhunt launched to arrest four accused

Mysuru: Even as the City Police is striving hard to bring down crime rate in city, a gang rape has been reported in Nazarbad Police limits, sending shock-waves among residents.

A girl has complained to the Police that she has been gang-raped by her friend and his accomplices.

In her complaint, the 20-year-old girl, a call centre employee and a resident of J.P. Nagar, has told the Police that last Sunday, she had been to eat pani-puri near the entrance of Chamundi Hill at Thavarekere Arch Gate on the Lalitha Mahal Road at around 9.30 pm.

As it was dark and in the absence of transport facilities, the girl called her friend Chirag from her mobile phone and requested him to drop her to her home.

Chirag readily obliged and brought his car to the place and picked her up.

The girl told the Police that Chirag drove the vehicle for some distance and then stopped where three of his friends got into the car. When she questioned about this, he told her that he would drop his friends first and then drop her to her house.

The girl narrated in her complaint that Chirag was driving in an unfamiliar route and as it was pitch dark, she could not identify the road. She, however, suspected that the car was moving towards T. Narasipur.

Narrating her ordeal, the girl, in her Police complaint, has alleged that Chirag drove her to a deserted place and asked her to get down from the car. Chirag and friends then allegedly injured her at various parts of her body using a blade.

After the physical abuse, Chirag and his friends took turns to rape her. Later, the accused abandoned her at the same place and drove away, she alleged in her complaint.

The girl told the Police that she somehow got into another vehicle and reached Cheluvamba Hospital and got herself admitted for treatment. Apart from her friend Chirag, she did not know the other three persons.

The girl, who had got admitted to the hospital on Sunday night, finally went to the Nazarbad Police Station at 2.15 am on Friday accompanied by the staff of Woman and Child Welfare Department, filed a written complaint.

Inspector Mahadevaiah has registered a case under IPC Section 376-D (where a woman is raped by one or more persons constituting a group or acting in furtherance of a common intention) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means). A manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused.

