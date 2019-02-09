Paediatric Hand & Foot Surgery performed at Apollo Hospital

Mysuru: Two children with Epidermolysis Bullosa, an extremely rare condition (affecting one child in one million births) which makes the skin so weak that the skin tears if one pinches it, were successfully operated upon at Apollo BGS Hospital in city recently.

While Khadeeja was from Oman, Deekshit was from K.R. Pet. Khadeeja was brought to the hospital with the rare condition and was successfully operated.

Six-year-old Deekshit from K.R. Pet came to the hospital with all fingers stuck to each other like a ball. He could not eat food, wear clothes or do anything without help from his parents. He was operated by Senior Plastic Surgeon Dr.H.V. Satish with great difficulty and some of his fingers were made free. He can now write with his hand and eat food with a spoon.

Dr. Satish has been operating on children with birth defects for over 20 years now and is a specially trained Plastic Surgeon who has operated on more than 4,000 children with different birth defects. Apollo BGS Hospital has the infrastructure and anaesthesia expertise to offer the best safety.

Foot and Hand deformities affect 30 out of every 10,000 children. That means in the neighbouring few districts there could be around 25,000 people with such problems. Most of the time, the parents wait for the children to grow up. Surgery before the age of one year is ideal in many cases.

