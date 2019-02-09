Legal fraternity should always be ready to serve society: HC Judge

Mysuru: Observing that the legal fraternity must always be ready to serve the society, Justice Ashok G. Nijagannavar, Judge, High Court of Karnataka emphasised on the need for everyone to pay back the society, from which they have gained.

He was speaking after formally inaugurating the National Corporate Law Moot Competition on the second day of the 3-day Competition organised by JSS Law College in association with Surana and Surana International Attorneys (SSIA) at the College premises on New Kantharaj Urs Road, Kuvempunagar here this morning.

Noting that legal studies has gone hi-tech these days, Ashok G. Nijagannavar pointed out that academic access is getting easier with advancement in technology.

Highlighting the role of Law teachers in providing a better common-shade for concerting the young legal intellects of India, he stressed on the need for teachers to sensitize Law students on what is wrong and what is right.

Pointing out that the State was facing many burning issues, with rural livelihood crisis getting bigger by the day, he underlined the role of Courts in finding solutions for issues that are affecting mankind.

legal expert C.K.N Raja (second from left) among the audience.

Referring to the tendency of Law graduates moving to the corporate World, which offers better pay package, the Judge said it was most important for the legal fraternity to stand by the society.

He further said that such competitions will help the participants enhance their knowledge on Court mechanisms and several aspects of legal studies.

Earlier, JSS Law College CEO Prof. K.S. Suresh welcomed. JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary C.G. Betsurmath presided.

Dr. S. Ravichandran, Head (Academic Initiatives), SSIA, Chennai, JSS Law College Principal Prof. Natarajan and others were present.

Nearly 30 teams from across the Country, including nine National Law Schools are taking part in this Competition, which concludes tomorrow.

Justice Krishna S.Dixit, Judge, High Court of Karnataka will deliver the valedictory address at 5 pm tomorrow.

