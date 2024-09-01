Cancel all 50:50 scheme sites, issue notification: Raghu Kautilya

September 1, 2024

State BJP OBC Morcha President writes to Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary seeking action within seven days

Mysuru: State BJP OBC Morcha President Raghu Kautilya has called upon the State Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department to urgently issue an urgent notification cancelling all sites sanctioned by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) under the illegal 50:50 scheme.

Addressing a press conference at Pathrakartara Bhavan this morning, Raghu asserted that as the investigation into MUDA scam deepens, more damning details are emerging. Despite the scale of the scam, he criticised the Government for its inaction, which he said raises serious questions about its very existence and commitment to governance.

He stressed that when unlawful activities are uncovered, it is Government’s responsibility to intervene and hold those involved accountable. However, he lamented the Government appears to be in a state of slumber.

DC’s warning to Government

“Former Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra had sent a series of letters regarding the MUDA scam and has even formed a technical committee to investigate and report on the matter. This report has brought multiple scandals to light, including the notorious 50:50 scheme. Yet, Government officials have disregarded these findings, effectively throwing the report into the trash. The Government also transferred Dr. Rajendra suddenly,” Raghu said.

He held the Chief Secretaries of both the previous and current Governments, along with the Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department and the entire Urban Development Ministry, accountable, insisting that they owe an explanation to the public.

“This is the very scheme under which 14 sites were unlawfully allotted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, B.M. Parvathi. All involved are in collusion with corrupt officials, which explains why no action has been taken to date,” Raghu charged.

Threatens legal action

He demanded that all illegal allotments, including those under the 50:50 scheme, be annulled within seven days, and a formal notification be issued to that effect. He warned that failure to act would compel them to file complaints with the Court and Lokayukta and to take legal action.

Raghu also highlighted the massive financial losses incurred by the Government due to stamp duty evasion related to this scam, pledging to file additional complaints on this issue.

He said that IAS Officer R. Venkatachalapathy, who initially led the investigation, was forced to halt the probe as the scale of the scam — potentially involving the misappropriation of thousands of crores of rupees by the powerful officers and politicians — was too vast to be fully uncovered.

He warned that if the illegal allotments, including those under the 50:50 scheme, are not cancelled and a notification is not issued, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and all related officials would be held accountable in Court.

Suspend former MUDA Commissioners

Raghu also called for immediate action against former MUDA Commissioners G.T. Dinesh Kumar and Dr. D.B. Natesh, alleging that they were responsible for the illegal allocation of 10,000 prime sites across the city.

Disregarding the Government’s orders, along with the directives and instructions of the then Deputy Commissioner, who also served as MUDA Chairman, Natesh and Dinesh Kumar unlawfully issued orders through unauthorised memorandums, Raghu stated.

Demanding their immediate suspension, Raghu added that sites were allotted without presenting the matter at MUDA meetings or bringing it to the Government’s attention. As a result, thousands of applicants who have been waiting for over 30 years for MUDA sites, many of whom are still without a home, have been deprived.