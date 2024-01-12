Car-bike collision: Puttur PWD Engineer among two injured

January 12, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A two-wheeler rider sustained severe injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in city, when the bike he was riding collided with a car at KEB Junction on the Outer Ring Road, near Dattagalli on Dec. 10 night.

The seriously injured rider has been identified as 26-year-old Harshith, a Civil Engineer from Puttur. His friend P.B. Ujwal, also a Civil Engineer at PWD Mangalore Sub-Division, who was riding pillion, has sustained minor injuries and there is no threat to his life.

It is learnt that, Harshith along with Ujwal had come to Mysuru from Puttur on his Royal Enfield Himalayan bike (KA-21-EB-3003) to distribute his (Harshith) sister’s wedding invitations.

On Wednesday night, they were proceeding on the Ring Road from Bogadi towards Dattagalli and when they reached the KEB Junction, the bike collided with a Maruti Swift Dzire (KA-09-MD-0991), which was proceeding from Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Circle towards Dattagalli at about 10.45 pm, resulting in Harshith sustaining serious head injuries.

It is learnt that Harshith was not wearing helmet at that time, due to which he sustained severe head injuries, while his friend Ujwal, who was wearing helmet sustained minor injuries.

KR Traffic Police Sub-Inspector Madan and staff, who rushed to the spot, conducted mahazar, shifted the injured to a private hospital besides registering a case.

Sources said that Harshith is recovering at the hospital.