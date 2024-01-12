LS polls: Pushpa Amarnath throws her hat into the ring

January 12, 2024

Aspires to contest from Chamarajanagar reserved seat

Mysore/Mysuru: State Women’s Congress Chief Dr. B. Pushpa Amarnath has officially thrown her hat into the ring for the party’s ticket in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, vying for the Chamarajanagar reserved Constituency.

Addressing reporters at Congress Office in city on Tuesday, Pushpa Amarnath highlighted the Mahila Congress’ appeal to the party High Command to prioritise women candidates in constituencies where the party is poised to secure victories.

A former President of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat, Pushpa Amarnath said that in the past, she had aspired to contest the reserved Kollegal Assembly ticket during the last State Assembly elections. “But I was denied an opportunity to contest. I have served the Congress party for over 15 years in different capacities and even tried for tickets in 2018 and 2023 Assembly elections,” she said.

She expressed confidence in securing the party ticket for the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha Constituency in the upcoming elections, aiming to reclaim the seat for the Congress. “I have not got the opportunity to contest in local body elections also. If given an opportunity, I will be the voice of ordinary people and farmers in the Parliament,” she said.

Bilkis Bano case

Speaking on other issues, Pushpa Amarnath commended the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the remission of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case. “The release of the convicts serving a life sentence for raping a woman and killing seven members of her family in a BJP-ruled State shows how diametrically opposite the party’s words and deeds are,” she said. She asserted that the BJP, historically not supportive of women’s rights, faced judicial intervention as the Supreme Court rebuked the remission granted by the BJP Government in Gujarat. “Women will never feel safe with empty words on their empowerment. Until a woman feels safe, she cannot progress. First and foremost, a woman needs safety, justice and a promise from the Government that it has foolproof plans in place,” she said.

Ram Temple

She also highlighted the BJP Government’s failure to extend an invitation to President Droupadi Murmu, the country’s first citizen, for the inauguration of the Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, emphasising a perceived lack of inclusivity on the part of the ruling party.

Women Congress leaders Pushpavalli, Latha Mohan, former Mayors Pushpalatha T.B. Chikkanna, Modamani and M.C. Rajeshwari Puttaswamy, Radhamani, Susheel, Indira, Chandrakala, Bhavya, Gayathri Narayan and others were present at the press conference.