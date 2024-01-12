Row over Karnataka R-Day tableau rejection | CM diverting attention from seven months of failure: MP

January 12, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: India’s Republic Day (R-Day) celebrations are incomplete without colourful tableaux cantering down Kartavya Path (formally Rajpath), showcasing India’s rich and diverse cultural heritage on Jan 26.

However, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has charged that the Centre intentionally rejected the State tableau in the lead up to this year’s Republic Day. The CM has accused the Centre of meting out step-motherly treatment to Karnataka.

Countering Siddaramaiah, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha has said that the CM was blaming the Centre in order to cover-up the Congress Government’s failure in the last seven months. “Siddaramaiah has failed as CM and the Congress party has misled the Karnataka voters and the CM is diverting the attention of people by blaming the Centre,” he said.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Simmha said that Siddaramaiah has completed one full term as CM and now he has become the CM again but lacks basic understanding of the process involved in the R-Day parade tableaux selection. “Siddaramaiah is fully aware of the process and now he is deliberately giving misleading statements and his statements are full of malice and have no truth,” the MP charged.

Long selection process

“The tableaux proposals received are evaluated by a committee of experts appointed by the Ministry of Defence comprising prominent persons in the field of art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture, choreography, etc. The selection process happens in a phased manner,” the MP said.

The selection depends upon a combination of factors including but not limited to visual appeal, impact on the masses, idea, theme of the tableaux, degree of detailing involved in the tableaux, music accompanying the tableau and local artistes used, he explained.

“Each year, the Centre comes up with an overarching theme, under which, participants can showcase elements relevant to their respective State/UT/department in their tableau. This year’s theme is “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) and “Bharat: Loktantra ki Matrika” (India: the Mother of Democracy). Siddaramaiah is aware of all these processes but is misguiding people as if the Centre has caused injustice to Karnataka,” Pratap Simmha said.

In 2022, 21 tableaux were given a chance out of 36 tableaux and in 2023, 23 tableaux were given a chance and this time, the team of experts chose 25 tableaux that align with the theme and there is no politics involved here.

“In the last seven months, Siddaramaiah has nothing to showcase except failures and he is covering up by blaming the Centre. Many States have not got the chance to display their tableaux but they have accepted the expert decision but only Siddaramaiah has chosen to abuse the Centre. As a person occupying a dignified post, Siddaramaiah should not stoop so low,” Simmha said.