Musical ensemble resonates through Nada Mantapa

January 12, 2024

33rd edition of Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival held at Ganapathy Ashram

Mysore/Mysuru: The 33rd edition of Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival organised in association with Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram at Nada Mantapa in the Ashram premises, on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road in city last evening, left the music-lovers spellbound with a musical ensemble for two hours.

Renowned violinist Dr. L. Subramaniam, who is the recipient of ‘Nada Chakravarthy’ honour conferred by Avadhoota Datta Peetham, anchored the Indian symphony and Datta symphony to the applause of music connoisseurs, who swayed to the rhythm of musical instruments.

With this, the music-lovers, who were treated to various genres of music during Dasara festival-2023 had a privilege to witness yet another in the Global Music Festival and were left craving for more.

Symphonic Orchestra of Northern Kazakhstan, named after Akan Sery from Petropavlovsk, who were the special guests for the evening, held the music-lovers in trance, with the Maestro Abzal Mukhitdin as its conductor.

The violin recital by Dr. Subramaniam and rendition of songs by his singer wife Kavita Krishnamurti indeed cast a spell on the connoisseurs, while over 100 musicians on stage, lifted the mood with music reverberating through Nada Mantapa.

Ambi Subramaniam, who also struck a chord with his violin recital along with Kazakhstan violinists, was ably accompanied by percussionists V.V. Ramana Murthy on mridanga and Pandit Tanmoy Bose on tabla.

Akshat Galeyev’s solo with a recital of traditional Kazakhstan instrument Dombra, followed by orchestra by his troupe created musical waves. The song ‘Sriman Narayana…’ was rendered by Kazakhstan singer to the large round of applause.

Datta Symphony that included songs — Sri Ganeshaya Namaha…, Jai Jai Ganapathi Mangalakari… composed in three movements and rendered by Kavita Krishnamurti, who is popular as ‘Melody Queen,’ resonated through the gathering. The songs are composed by Sri Ganapathy Swamiji with symphony by Dr. L. Subramaniam.

Avadhoota Datta Peetham’s Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji graced the occasion.

City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra K.B. Ganapathy and others were present on the occasion.