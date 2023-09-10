Car gutted on Expressway
News

Car gutted on Expressway

September 10, 2023

Mandya: Occupants of a car had a miraculous escape, when the car caught fire and completely gutted on Mysuru- Bengaluru Expressway near Gowdahalli Gate in Srirangapatna taluk yesterday.

It is learnt that one Vicky and his friends from Rajasthan, who had been to Tamil Nadu, took a friend’s car there and were proceeding towards Mysuru on some business.

When they neared Ganangur, they noticed smoke and near Gowdahalli Gate, they noticed fire in the car and immediately, all the three occupants of the car got down from the vehicle.

Within minutes, the entire car was engulfed in fire and was completely gutted. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Srirangapatna Police, who have registered a case, are investigating.

