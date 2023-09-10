University student attempts suicide in Crawford Hall

September 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A final year M P.Ed student of University of Mysore (UoM) attempted suicide by consuming poison in front of the Vice-Chancellor’s chamber at Crawford Hall here yesterday.

Gagan, aged 22, is the Post-Graduate student who attempted suicide, alleging mental harassment by the Physical Education Department Director Prof. Venkatesh.

In a selfie video that went viral after some time, Gagan has blamed his two fellow students for harassment by the Department Director. After making the selfie video, Gagan is said to have consumed poison in Crawford Hall, following which he collapsed. He was rushed to a private Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment in the ICU.

Meanwhile, Physical Education Department Director Prof.Venkatesh has denied the allegations made by Gagan. Claiming that some of the Department staff have hatched a plot to remove him as the Director, Prof.Venkatesh said that Gagan has become a victim of the plot.

Maintaining that Gagan was an undisciplined student, Prof. Venkatesh said he tried to advice him on many occasions. “But now, Gagan has made baseless allegations against me and his two fellow students,” he said.