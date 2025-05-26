Cauvery Aarti: D.K. Shivakumar commissions devotional song

May 26, 2025

Bengaluru: To elevate the cultural splendour of the Cauvery Aarti — modelled on the iconic Ganga Aarti — the Karnataka Government has invited noted music directors Hamsalekha, Sadhu Kokila and Arjun Janya to compose a special devotional song dedicated to River Cauvery.

Water Resources Minister and Cauvery Aarti Committee Chairman, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, has personally written to all three composers, urging them to create a powerful and evocative musical piece that will enhance the emotional and artistic impact of the event.

Copies of the letters, released by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) headed by Shivakumar, on Friday, indicate that the Government has already committed to organising the Cauvery Aarti on a grand scale and has sanctioned funds for its implementation.

The Government’s objective is to enrich the Cauvery Aarti with deep cultural, spiritual and literary significance.

In the letters, Shivakumar stressed the need for a vibrant and soulful composition that embodies the spiritual grandeur, folk heritage and devotional essence associated with Mother Cauvery.

Shivakumar further noted that the envisioned song should be “a modern yet tradition-rooted tribute that appeals to contemporary audiences while preserving the cultural and spiritual legacy of the river.”

The composition, Shivakumar emphasised, should portray the divine persona of Cauvery, celebrate her ecological and cultural richness, and communicate her glory to both national and global audiences. The Government plans to produce the song in audio format and integrate it into Cauvery Aarti ceremonies, aiming to elevate the spiritual experience of devotees.

Expressing confidence in the composers’ creative brilliance, Shivakumar stated that their musical expertise would be instrumental in crafting a composition worthy of the river’s sacred stature.

In a separate media statement, Shivakumar reiterated: “This devotional song should stand as a timeless tribute to the sacred heritage of Cauvery, reflecting both her spiritual essence and the richness of her water resources.”