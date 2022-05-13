Cauvery Group holds Graduation Ceremony
Cauvery Group holds Graduation Ceremony

May 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Cauvery Group of Institutions, Mysuru,  recently celebrated the Graduation Day of their 15th Batch.

Dr. N.S. Nagesh, Syndicate and Senate Member of  Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Founder-Director, Institute of  Gastroenterology and Organ Transplant, Government of Karnataka, was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion,  he advised the students to  be passionate about their profession, to develop empathy and compassion towards their patients.

Prof. N. Saikumar,  Senate member of RGUHS and Principal, Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Trauma and Orthopaedics College of Physiotherapy, was the guest of honour. He stressed on the importance of clinical practice during the study period.

Dr. Chandrashekar, Chairman of Cauvery Group of Institutions, presided. Nearly 210 graduates from various branches of allied health sciences, nursing and physiotherapy received graduation certificates while 70 distinction holders received medals, scholarships and cash prizes. 

Dr. Sarala Chandrashekar, Managing Director, Cauvery Group of Institutions, Dr. Gurkar Mathews, Dean (Academics), Prof. Rajkannan, Principal, Cauvery College of Nursing, Dr. R.M. Aravind, Principal, Cauvery Institute of Health Sciences, Prof. Pavan Kumar, Principal, Cauvery College of Physiotherapy, Ganesh Prabhu, Chief Administrative Officer, teaching and non-teaching faculty were present during the graduation event.

