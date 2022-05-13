Convocation of MMC&RI at KSOU Hall on May 15

May 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The 93rd Convocation of the city’s Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) will take place at KSOU Convocation Hall in Muktagangothri campus on Hunsur Road in city at 11 am on May 15.

Announcing this at a press meet at MMC&RI Platinum Jubilee Hall in J.K. Grounds here yesterday, MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. H.N. Dinesh said that the convocation is being organised in association with MMC&RI Alumni Association. Pointing out that Infosys Foundation former Chairperson Sudha Murty will confer the degrees, he said that Adichunchanagiri University Vice-Chancellor Dr. M.A. Shekar and former RGUHS Vice-Chancellor Dr. S. Chandrashekar Shetty will be the Guests of Honour.

Noting that top rankers will be presented 13 endowment awards, Dr. Dinesh said that there are 18 departments in MBBS under-graduate course. A book in which the passing out students can record their experiences during course of study and internship, will also be released on the occasion, he said adding that Dr. Ryan McClean bagged the third rank and Dr. Sandeep, fifth rank in the MBBS exam conducted by RGUHS. He further said that 150 students of 2016 batch will receive their MBBS degree at the convocation.

Continuing, Dr. Dinesh said that as part of the centenary celebrations of the College, it has been decided to start four new departments, for which grants have been sought from both the State and Union Governments. Pointing out that the new departments proposed are — Pulmonology, Endocrinology, Geriatrics and Emergency Medicine, he said that these departments will become fully functional in two years.

“A proposal for setting up a three-floor exclusive OPD Complex in K.R. Hospital premises at a cost of Rs. 56 crore and a Rs. 7 crore estimate for furniture and equipment have been sent to the State and Union Governments. Also, several alumnus of the college have offered help in the form of monetary assistance, funding of medical equipment and the like,” Dr. Dinesh said.

Referring to the hike in seats for MBBS, Dr. Dinesh said that the College presently has an intake of 150 students. A proposal has been sent to the Government seeking hike in seats to 250 and it is hoped that the College will get this number from the next academic year. Following the proposal, an Inspection Committee of National Medical Commission (NMC) visited the College a few months ago, during which the Committee members listed out the shortcomings, which will be addressed shortly, he added.

Alumni Association President Dr. S. Chandrashekar, Secretary Dr. H.B. Shashidhar, MMC&RI Principal Dr. K.R. Dakshayini, faculty members Dr. M.R. Savitha, Dr. Prashanth, Dr. Arjun and others were present at the press meet.