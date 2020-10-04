Cauvery Theerthodbhava to be celebrated as per tradition on Oct. 17: Minister

October 4, 2020

COVID test must for those attending the event

Devotees cannot take Holy dip in Talacauvery pond

Madikeri: Kodagu District Minister V. Somanna has instructed officials to celebrate Cauvery Theerthodbhava at Talacauvery on Oct.17 in a traditional manner, giving no scope for any lapses.

Presiding over a meeting on the preparations being made for Theerthodbhava at the ZP Hall here yesterday, Somanna said that the officials must ensure maintenance of COVID-19 precautionary and safety measures during the event and see to it that there are no lapses in the conduct of rituals.

Noting that Legislators must come forward for developing Talacauvery shrine, he said those attending the event must undergo COVID test.

On the occasion, Minister Somanna handed over a cheque for Rs. 1 crore to Kodagu Deputy Commissioner (DC) Annies Kanmani Joy for Thalacauvery development which was promised by Revenue Minister R. Ashoka and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Mayor Goutham Kumar when they took part in the Cauvery Theerthodbhava event last year.

Talacauvery-Bhagamandala Temple Committee President B.S. Thammaiah, explaining the decisions taken by the Committee, said that due to COVID-19, the devotees will not be allowed to take bath in the pond at Talacauvery this year. Instead, Holy water collected after Theerthodbhava will be sprinkled on the devotees, he pointed out.

He further said that devotees can take bath in Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala as it is flowing water. There will be no permission for mass feeding and taking holy water in tractor-tankers will also be not allowed this year, he added.

Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan said it is mandatory for devotees attending the event to have COVID test report.

Theerthodbhava at 7.03 am

Theerthodbhava will occur at 7.03 am on Oct.17 in the auspicious Kanya Lagna. As a prelude to the event, the customary rituals began this morning with the performance of ‘Aagna Muhurat’ at 10.33 am in the auspicious Vrishchika Lagna.

On Oct.14, the Holy ‘Akshaya Paatre’ will be placed in the auspicious Dhanur Lagna at 11.45 am, following which Offering Boxes will be kept in Meena Lagna at 5.15 pm the same day.