Cauvery Theerthodhbava at Talacauvery on Oct. 17
Cauvery Theerthodhbava at Talacauvery on Oct. 17

Madikeri: The annual Theerthodhbava at Talacauvery will be held on Oct. 17 at 12.30 pm. Temple authorities told Star of Mysore that this year, the holy occurrence will be in the afternoon and the temple is expecting a large crowd.

During the Theerthodhbava, Cauvery water will spring at the ‘Kundike’ at the Tula Sankramana muhurtham. Apart from devotees from Kodagu, a large number of people from Mandya, Mysuru and Bengaluru and also from neighbouring Kerala and Tamil Nadu are expected to witness the religious ceremonies.

September 13, 2017

