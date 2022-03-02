CBI files FIR against Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya Mysuru

March 2, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Bengaluru, has registered an FIR against M. Manoharan, Principal, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Siddartha Layout, Mysuru, charging him with amassing properties worth over Rs. 2.51 crore beyond his known sources of income.

The FIR (RC0372022A0002), under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, has been registered on 22.2.2022 at CBI-ACB by SP Thomson Jose (IPS) and ACB Inspector Suman Saini has been named as the Investigation Officer.

According to the FIR, during the period from 1.1.2015 to 31.12.2021, Manoharan had allegedly amassed assets worth Rs. 2,51,47,930 through ill-gotten means, stated the FIR. His assets between 2015 and 2021 came to Rs. 4,87,23,536 while his bank statements and related records showed an income of Rs. 2,35,75,606, mentions the FIR. Thus, there is a 106.66 % increase in the value of assets and Manoharan has amassed properties worth Rs. 2.5 crore beyond known sources of income, the FIR stated.

While Mysuru Kendriya Vidyalaya officials have confirmed that the Principal was not at his office, sources at the City Police Commissioner’s Office told SOM that Manoharan has been picked up by CBI sleuths and is being interrogated at an undisclosed location.

The CBI sleuths had requested the Police Commissioner to send three vehicles to their requirement a couple of days back and the vehicles have been provided accordingly. Apart from this, the local Police have no other information.