Ukraine war: Holding Tricolour, Indian students march to railway stations

March 2, 2022

Efforts on to bring Naveen’s body back home; he had studied SSLC and PUC at Nanjangud

New Delhi: Naveen Shekharappa Gyana Goudar, the 22-year-old medical student from Haveri who was killed in shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, had studied in Nanjangud in Mysuru as his father Shekharappa was working at South Indian Paper Mill.

Yesterday, Naveen was killed in shelling when he moved out of the bunker to fetch some food, water and exchange currency. He is native of Chalageri village in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district. His death prompted the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to demand that Russia and Ukraine take immediate steps to ensure safe passage for Indian students who are trapped in the country. While efforts are on to bring his body back to Haveri, many students and workers from India, along with a large number of people from other countries, were marching on Wednesday in Kharkiv in war-ravaged Ukraine towards the nearest railway station risking their lives holding the Indian national flag.

Naveen completed his primary and secondary education in Nanjangud. He did his primary schooling till SSLC in Adarsha School and teachers described him as a bright student. He secured 604 marks out of 625 in SSLC and joined Unity College and secured 92.2 percent in PUC.

Naveen had taken coaching for NEET as his dream was to become a doctor. He did not get a medical seat and later joined Kharkiv National Medical University in Ukraine. Shell-shocked by his death, Naveen’s father Shekharappa said that his son fell victim to a corrupt system. “Due to the education system and casteism, he could not get a seat despite being an intelligent student. Here we have to pay a bribe of Rs. 1 crore to Rs. 2 crore to get an MBBS seat,” he said.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi and Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai spoke with Naveen’s father over the phone. Bommai’s office said all efforts are on to bring the mortal remains of Naveen to India. “Talks are on with officials of the MEA in this regard,” Bommai said during his conversation with Naveen’s father.