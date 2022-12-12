CBSE warns students against fake Class 10 and 12 exam time-table

December 12, 2022

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a clarification following the fake Class 10 and Class 12 exam time-table 2023 circulating on the internet.

As per reports, CBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations 2023 schedule will be released by the end of this month. However, there is no official confirmation on the same. The Board had earlier announced it will conduct theory examinations for Class 10 and 12 for the academic year from Feb. 15, 2023. The practical examinations were scheduled to begin from Jan. 1. The Schools have been directed to complete the syllabus for these till then. The practical examinations for Class 12 will only be conducted by external examiners appointed by the Board, while for Class 10, it will be conducted by internal examiners. The Board has also released the subject-wise CBSE Class 10 and 12 sample papers along with the marking schemes for all the subjects.