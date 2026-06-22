Cell phone usage hits children’s memory power: RC Nitesh Patil 

June 22, 2026

Mysuru: Regional Commissioner (RC) of Mysuru Division Nitesh Patil has given a clarion call to the parents to kindle reading habit among their wards, with the excessive exposure to cell phone affecting their memory power.

He was speaking at the launch of a campaign to distribute notebooks made from unused pages of the notebooks, organised by the Department of Public Libraries in association with Balya Foundation at City Central Library premises, People’s Park, Nazarbad in the city recently.

RC Patil explained that of late owing to excessive screen time of the kids, their memory power has taken a beating. The children should cut down spending time with the device and focus on reading the books. The usage of cell phones has also affected creative ability among the kids, which may take a toll on their health too, he regretted.

By reusing the pages of note books, the rate of cutting down the trees to manufacture note books can also be stopped. The parents should encourage such an environmentally friendly campaign, he advised.

The note books made using unused pages, shall be distributed among the students of CSI Victoria School, Government Higher Primary School, Gaadichowka and Mahajana High School. The students of the same schools, did their mite, by donating unused pages to the initiative.

Deputy Director of City Central Library B. Manjunath, BEOs Krishna and Revanna, Retd. Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Tax Department Ramesh Narasaiah, Principal of Maharaja’s College, Dr. V. Shanmugam, journalist Ramesh Uthappa and Founder of Balya Foundation K.S. Anil were present.