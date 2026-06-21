Census documents over 1.21 lakh trees in city 

June 21, 2026

Scientific report on species diversity, canopy cover and carbon sequestration in August 2026

Mysuru: Mysuru city has documented 1,21,789 trees across all 65 wards under the ‘Nammara Tree Census,’ a citizen-led initiative described as one of the largest urban tree enumeration exercises undertaken in Karnataka.

The preliminary findings of the census have been released following the completion of field surveys on April 14. A comprehensive scientific report containing species-wise analysis, ward-wise tree density, canopy cover estimates, carbon sequestration data, heritage tree listings and detailed methodology is scheduled for release in August.

Documenting every tree

The project was launched to scientifically count, map and document every tree within the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) limits. Organisers said the database generated through the exercise would serve as a valuable resource for urban planning, environmental conservation and future afforestation programmes.

The initiative traces its origins to October 2025, when Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) invited the Centre for Advanced Learning (CFAL) Research Centre, Mangaluru, to undertake a comprehensive census of Mysuru’s urban trees. An MoU was subsequently signed with the MCC, paving way for city-wide survey.

The project gained momentum in January 2026 when Bherunda Foundation, led by Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar, adopted the initiative and expanded it into a civic movement involving the District Administration, MCC, educational institutions, businesses, civil society organisations and citizen volunteers.

Wadiyar legacy

The exercise draws inspiration from Mysuru’s legacy as a planned green city, shaped during the reigns of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Jayachamaraja Wadiyar.

Organisers said the initiative also carries forward the environmental and heritage conservation efforts championed by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar through the Bherunda Foundation.

More than 520 volunteers, including students, engineers, teachers, doctors, homemakers and retired professionals, participated in the six-month survey. Working ward by ward, they recorded GPS coordinates, measured tree girth, assessed health, identified species and documented the land on which each tree stands. All volunteers underwent training and worked under the supervision of ward coordinators to ensure accuracy and uniformity in data collection.

CFAL served as the scientific and knowledge partner. The institution developed the ‘AMARA’ data collection platform and was responsible for survey design, volunteer training, quality control and data verification.

With fieldwork completed, experts are currently verifying species data and analysing the information collected.

The final report will provide the first comprehensive scientific assessment of Mysuru’s urban tree population, including its ecological and environmental value.

The census is intended to create a permanent and regularly updated inventory of city’s trees, helping preserve Mysuru’s green heritage while supporting sustainable urban development in the years ahead.