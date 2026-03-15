Centre committed to support sports: Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya

March 15, 2026

Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs lays foundation for multi-purpose sports stadium costing Rs. 14 crore

Mandya: The Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has provided special preference for sports by allocating sufficient funds over the past 11 years, said Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, here yesterday.

Speaking after laying a foundation stone for a multi-purpose sports stadium at a cost of Rs. 14 crore at VC Farm here, he said, the Government of India had ensured to take sports to each and every village, town and schools in country through Khelo India.

“The Central Government has also provided assistance to special athletes to encourage sports. This year, sufficient allocations have been made to Sports Ministry in the recently presented Union Budget,” he added.

Mansukh Mandaviya also remembered the contributions of athletes Vikas Gowda of Mysuru and K.P. Shilpa of Mandya, who had made the country proud at the international level. He mentioned Shilpa hailing from district has grown up to become India’s No. 1 wheelchair women’s tennis player.

Rs. 1,000 cr. automobile testing centre

Speaking on the occasion, Mandya MP and Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries, H.D. Kumaraswamy, said efforts were in progress to establish an automobile testing centre in Mandya at a cost of Rs. 1,000 cr.

“The vehicles manufactured in Karnataka have to be transported to Pune or Chennai for testing. I have requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish a testing centre in Mandya for the benefit of the automobile industry in the State. Not only testing centre, we are also looking at bringing start-up companies in the district,” he added.

Kumaraswamy also mentioned that he had written to the State Government asking for the land to set up new industry. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has mentioned in his Budget that 100-acre land would be provided for industrial development. Till now, it has only been mentioned in the book, I will wait till the land is allocated,” he said.

The event also witnessed distribution of 388 e-tricycles to specially-abled, computers to 600 schools, ambulance to Government Hospital under the CSR initiatives of various companies including Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), TVS and Infosys among others.

Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, MLA H.T. Manju and Darshan Puttannaiah, MLC K. Vivekananda, former MLAs C.S. Puttaraju, D.C. Thammanna, K. Suresh Gowda, Dr. K. Annadani and G.B. Shivakumar, ManMUL Director B.R. Ramachandra, Mandya DC Dr. Kumara, ZP CEO K.R. Nandini, SP Dr. V.J. Shobha Rani and others were present.