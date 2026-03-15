Wildlife, her calling

March 15, 2026

Passion for wildlife drives Zoo Director P. Anusha to break barriers in Forest Service

Anusha, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) and the Executive Director of Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, popular as Mysuru Zoo, has carved a niche for herself in the challenging world of forest and wildlife conservation, a field long dominated by men.

She has spent years on the frontline protecting forests, taking on poachers, tackling forest land encroachments and preventing fires.

Known for her passion and commitment, Anusha has been striving to create a safe and enriching environment for both animals and visitors at the Zoo. A strong advocate of animal welfare, she ensures that the Zoo’s residents receive the best possible care.

Star of Mysore caught up with Anusha, where she spoke about her journey, challenges and the responsibilities that come with managing one of the country’s most popular Zoos. Excerpts:

By S. Kenneth Shishir

Star of Mysore (SOM): What inspired you to pursue a career in the Forest Service and how did your journey lead you to the post of Executive Director of Mysuru Zoo?

P. Anusha: I was inspired by the forest stories written by Poornachandra Tejaswi. His writings fascinated me and sparked my interest in forests and wildlife, which eventually motivated me to become a Forest Officer. With that goal in mind, I pursued a B.Sc in Forestry.

After completing my undergraduate course in 2016, I joined the Forest Department and was selected as a Range Forest Officer in 2017. Later, I cleared a departmental examination and was promoted to Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF). While serving as an ACF in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, I was promoted to Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF). In 2025, I was posted as the Executive Director of Mysuru Zoo.

SOM: You work in a field largely dominated by men. Any thoughts on this?

Anusha: Today, women are present in almost every field and are capable of performing their duties on par with men. There is no gender bias in the Forest Service when it comes to responsibilities. As we move to higher cadres, the work becomes more intellectual and administrative rather than purely physical.

Each of us is responsible for shaping our own future. It is important to choose a career path that aligns with our interests. When you work in a field you truly enjoy, recognition, success and personal satisfaction naturally follow.

SOM: How do you think women’s perspectives contribute to wildlife conservation efforts?

Anusha: Women bring certain unique strengths to wildlife conservation, such as empathy, collaboration and a community-oriented approach to problem-solving. These qualities are very valuable in conservation work.

Many women conservationists have led community-based initiatives, working closely with local communities to protect wildlife and promote coexistence between humans and animals. Their approach often focuses on education, outreach and building trust, which are crucial in addressing human-wildlife conflict.

SOM: Can you share an experience from your career that has been particularly memorable?

Anusha: One of the most memorable phases of my career was my posting in Nagarahole. At times, I had to stay inside the forest for months, especially during the rainy season.

Even for necessities like buying vegetables, I had to travel to nearby villages or towns. Some of my relatives used to feel sorry for me because of the challenges involved. But for me, it was a very special and memorable experience. Living and working close to the forest gave me immense satisfaction.

SOM: How does the Zoo prioritise animal welfare and ensure the well-being of its residents?

Anusha: Mysuru Zoo places great importance on animal welfare and works to create a comfortable and healthy environment for all its residents. During summer, cooling systems such as water jets and sprinklers are installed in animal enclosures to help them cope with the heat. Their diet is also adjusted according to seasonal requirements.

The Zoo also focuses strongly on disease prevention. Veterinarians conduct regular health check-ups and staff members are trained to identify any abnormal behaviour or symptoms in animals.

Mysuru Zoo Executive Director Anusha interacting with the Zoo women staff.

SOM: Can you share some of the Zoo’s notable conservation breeding programmes?

Anusha: We have been making steady progress in conservation breeding programmes, particularly for endangered species such as the Lion-tailed Macaque, Indian Gaur, Indian Grey Wolf, Indian Dhole and Jungle Fowl.

These programmes aim to increase the population in a controlled environment and eventually support their reintroduction into the wild, thereby contributing to long-term wildlife conservation.

SOM: How does the Zoo engage visitors and promote conservation education?

Anusha: Mysuru Zoo promotes conservation awareness through several visitor-oriented initiatives. We have see-through display areas and naturalistic enclosures that allow visitors to observe animals in settings that resemble their natural habitats.

We also organise workshops, lectures and interactive sessions focusing on wildlife conservation and environmental protection. We also have an animal adoption scheme, through which visitors can adopt animals and contribute to conservation efforts.

SOM: What interactive experiences or programmes does the Zoo offer for visitors?

Anusha: Visitors can explore the Zoo with knowledgeable guides who explain animal habitats, conservation efforts and interesting facts about different species. The aviary area is another attraction where visitors can observe various bird species and their behaviour.

We also run a Youth Club that conducts annual camps on conservation for children. Wildlife documentaries are screened at the Zoo’s amphitheatre and important wildlife-related days are also observed to create awareness among visitors.

SOM: How does the Zoo measure the effectiveness of its conservation education efforts?

Anusha: Mysuru Zoo evaluates the impact of its conservation education initiatives in several ways. We conduct educational programmes, workshops and lectures for students, tourists and local communities.

We also track participation in initiatives such as Zoo Summer Camp and conservation awareness talks. We aim to create awareness right from the school level. We also interact with interested youths and students so that they become wildlife conservation ambassadors.

SOM: What message would you like to convey to young women aspiring to join the Forest Service?

Anusha: There is no difference between men and women when it comes to pursuing a career. Young women should listen to their inner calling and work towards achieving what they truly want to become.

Also, it is important to build confidence among families, especially parents, about the safety and opportunities available in such careers. When parents feel reassured, they will be more willing to encourage their daughters to take up challenging roles and postings.