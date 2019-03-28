CESC needs to upgrade its bill machines

Sir,
This is to bring to the kind notice of the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Company (CESC) that most of the monthly electricity bill remitting machines operated manually in city are only accepting cash payments and not card payments.
India is a country which is fast in adopting digital technology or cashless transaction which needs implementation across all services.
I request the CESC to upgrade the machines so that they can accept card payments.
– Pradeep Koppa, Mysuru, 20.3.2019
You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]
You could pay through Paytm, Mobikwik or even via amazon with lots of offers in place. Why take the hassle to pay upfront at office. Why not be tech savvy.