CESC needs to upgrade its bill machines

Sir,

This is to bring to the kind notice of the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Company (CESC) that most of the monthly electricity bill remitting machines operated manually in city are only accepting cash payments and not card payments.

India is a country which is fast in adopting digital technology or cashless transaction which needs implementation across all services.

I request the CESC to upgrade the machines so that they can accept card payments.

– Pradeep Koppa, Mysuru, 20.3.2019

