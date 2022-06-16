CET begins at 26 centres

June 16, 2022

Out of 11,565 students, 2,184 skip Biology paper

Mysore/Mysuru: The two-day Common Entrance Test (CET-2022) conducted by Karnataka Examinations Authority for admission to Under-Graduate Degree in Engineering, Agricultural Sciences, Pharmacy and other professional courses (barring Medical and Dental) in Karnataka Colleges began smoothly at all the 26 centres in the city this morning.

Mysuru DDPUE D.K. Srinivasmurthy said that a total of 11,565 PUC/12th standard passed eligible students had registered for the exam in 26 centres.

Pointing out that the Biology paper was held in the first session (10.30 am to 11.50 am) and Maths in the afternoon session (2.30 pm to 3.50 pm), he said that tomorrow (June 17), Physics paper exam will take place in the morning and Chemistry in the afternoon. The 26 centres in the city are the only ones for the entire district, he added.

Noting that the exam is taking place as per COVID protocol in force and all students were thoroughly screened for possession of any electronic gadgets, wrist watches, tablet, calculator, mobile phones and accessories before entry to the exam hall, Srinivasmurthy said that overall, the CET passed off smoothly on the first day. Tight Police security was provided, he said adding that all the exam centres are being video-graphed this time.

The DDPUE and other officials of PU Education Department visited all the centres.

The Kannada language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga students seeking admission to professional colleges will take place on June 18, for which there are no centres in the city.

Many of the examinees, who had arrived at their centres much ahead of time, were seen making last minute preparations before they entered the exam hall for the CET which commenced at 10.30 am.

Police had clamped prohibitory orders in 200 mts. radius of all the exam centres. Also, all photocopy shops in the vicinity were ordered to shut down on both the days of exam.

The centres in the city included Government PU Colleges at Vontikoppal, Kuvempunagar, M.G. Koppal and People’s Park in Nazarbad; JSS PU Colleges at Saraswathipuram, Ooty Road and J.P. Nagar; Gopalaswamy, MMK&SDM, Mahajana, St. Philomena’s, Marimallappa, Sadvidya, Teresian, Mathrumandali, Sree Cauvery, Vivekananda, Raghavendra Gurukula, Vijaya Vittala, Adichunchanagiri, D. Banumaiah, Sarada Vilas, BASE, Maharani’s (N.S.Road), Bifurcated Maharaja (Nazarbad) and Maharaja PU (Lakshmipuram) Colleges.