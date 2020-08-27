CET qualified students can submit documents online from Sept. 2

August 27, 2020

Bengaluru: Just a couple of days after the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) announced the results of Common Entrance Test (CET-2020) for admission to Under Graduate professional courses such as Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Pharmacy, Yoga and Naturopathy, Veterinary Sciences (barring Medical and Dental courses) in colleges of Karnataka, the Authority on Monday said that all qualified students can upload the necessary documents to it online starting from Sept. 2 till Sept. 27.

In a press release issued on Monday, the KEA said that the qualified students should upload their documents only through online in the PDF format by selecting the appropriate link notified by it on its official website, the details of which will be issued shortly.

The students are required to upload details only on the date bracket mentioned according to the CET rankings, the release said. For details, visit KEA website: http://kea.kar.nic.in