CFTRI Director retires: Dr. Jitendra Jadhav appointed Acting Director

September 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The city-based CSIR-CFTRI (Central Food Technological and Research Institute) Director Dr. K.S.M.S. Raghavarao retired from service after attaining superannuation on Aug.31, 2020.

Following his retirement, the Government has appointed National Aeronautics Laboratory (NAL) Director Dr. Jitendra Jadhav, a Senior Scientist, as Acting Director of CFTRI.

Dr. Raghavarao, who served as CFTRI Director since 2018, has expressed his gratitude to fellow researchers, faculty, staff and the people of Mysuru for extending their co-operation during his tenure as Director of the Institute.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that post-retirement, Dr. Raghavarao will be moving to IIT-Tirupathi in Andhra Pradesh, as Professor of Chemical Engineering on a new assignment.