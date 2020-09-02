City temples to restart Sevas from tomorrow

September 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Government giving conditional nod for restoration of daily sevas at all Muzrai temples across the State, all Muzrai temples of the city, including Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hill are all set to restart sevas from tomorrow (Sept.3), after over five-month break.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 in March, the State Government had ordered shutting down of all religious places and shrines for devotees.

In a circular issued on Tuesday following the announcement of more relaxations under Unlock 4.0, the Department of Religious Endowment said that the sevas carried out by temples earlier can be restarted subject to certain conditions. Accordingly, all COVID-19 precautionary and safety measures have to be followed and the devotees must be asked to strictly follow the guidelines, the circular said.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Chamundeshwari Hill Temple Executive Officer (EO) and Muzrai Tahsildar Yathiraj Sampathkumaran said that the State Government has granted permission for re-starting daily sevas at all temples in Mysuru, subject to compliance of certain conditions. Accordingly, sevas such as Abhisheka, Archane, Sahasranama, Mahapooje and other customary rituals will commence from tomorrow with adherence to COVID-19 guidelines such as maintenance of physical distancing, wearing of face masks, thermal screening and use of hand sanitisers. The sevas are available for devotees through online booking or through buying of tickets at the temple counters, he said.

He said that Chamundeshwari temple will be open for devotees from 7 am to 1 pm and 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm on all days with usual sevas. However, there will be no Dasoha (mass feeding) for now, he said and added that darshan, pujas and other rituals will be held as usual from tomorrow, for which the temple priests and staff are making all preparations.