Chain snatched by miscreants

Mysore/Mysuru: Despite City Police keeping vigil over movement of suspicious two-wheelers and persons and also urging public, especially women, not to wear jewels while going for morning and evening walks alone, chain-snatching incidents are on the rise in city.
On Sept. 12, a 64-year-old woman’s gold mangalya chain was snatched by miscreants at Gangothri Layout here. The woman, who lost her gold chain is Padmavathi, a resident of the area.
She was on her way to Maruthi Temple, when bike-borne chain-snatchers yanked off her 37 grams gold chain and sped away.
A case has been registered at Saraswathipuram Police Station.
Too many incidents like this with criminals flourishing with the help of the police.
In Kerala , gold is smuggled by Keralites living in the UAE, through the 4 Airports in Kerala.
Narendra Modi, during his recent stop over met these so called Kerala businessmen in the UAE, and asked them to invest in Mysore to start businesses ,and assured them that there will be non-stop flights from Doha to Mysore , when the airport gets expanded soon to take in A320/747 passenger jets. More gold smuggling in Mysore, Hawala money channel transaction and then , armed robberies.
BTW, have the Mysore police captured the leader of the armed gang of robbers, who looted a jewellery store in Mysore? NO.