Chain snatched by miscreants

September 15, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Despite City Police keeping vigil over movement of suspicious two-wheelers and persons and also urging public, especially women, not to wear jewels while going for morning and evening walks alone, chain-snatching incidents are on the rise in city.

On Sept. 12, a 64-year-old woman’s gold mangalya chain was snatched by miscreants at Gangothri Layout here. The woman, who lost her gold chain is Padmavathi, a resident of the area.

She was on her way to Maruthi Temple, when bike-borne chain-snatchers yanked off her 37 grams gold chain and sped away.

A case has been registered at Saraswathipuram Police Station.