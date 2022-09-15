Miscreants cheat senior citizen of Rs. 12 lakh by leasing out some other person’s house

September 15, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Miscreants, posing as the owners of some other person’s house, have cheated a senior citizen of Rs. 12 lakh by leasing out the house which is not theirs. The person who has been cheated is 60-year-old L. Suryanarayanachar, a resident of Manchegowdanakoppal in city.

Suryanarayanachar, who was looking for a house for lease, was approached by N. Elisha, Pushpa and Chandru on June 12. They told the senior citizen that House No. 45, on the 2nd Cross in Gokulam, belonged to them and the lease amount was fixed for Rs. 12 lakh.

The miscreants also took Rs. 500 as a token advance and the next day, they took Rs. 99,500 and got the Lease Agreement done. After giving the Lease Agreement to Suryanarayanachar, the miscreants took the remaining amount. As there were people already residing in the house, the miscreants told the senior citizen that they would get the house vacated soon but failed to do so. Suryanarayanachar, who came to know that the house did not belong to them and realising that he has been cheated, has lodged a complaint at V.V. Puram Police Station.