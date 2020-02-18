Chamarajanagar DC reviews preparations for five-day M.M. Hills Jathra
February 18, 2020

Chamarajanagar: With the five-day Jathra as part of Mahashivaratri scheduled to take place at M.M.Hills in Hanur Taluk from Feb.20 to 24, Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Dr. M.R. Ravi  chaired a review meeting of the preparations at Nagamale Bhavan atop M.M.Hills on Friday.

Addressing the meeting, he directed the officials to ensure basic amenities to the devotees  and to make necessary arrangements for vehicle-parking, with lakhs of devotees from across the State expected to take part. Asking the officials to set up drinking water points for the benefit of devotees who come by walk from Koudalli to M.M.Hills, he said that Kiosks will be installed at Talbetta for the benefit of devotees.

Noting that the use of plastic has been banned atop the Hills, the DC said that awareness campaigns must be taken out against the use of plastics and to maintain hygiene and cleanliness in the vicinity. With lakhs of devotees expected to take part in the event, the authorities must ensure regular disposal of wastes and garbage in a scientific manner, for which more personnel must be deployed.

Calling for 24×7 medical service during the Jathra, he asked Hotels and Restaurants to maintain hygiene and cleanliness. Directing the officials to ensure that there will be no sale, stocking and transportation of liquor during the event, he said that the Police must ensure smooth flow of vehicles and that there is adequate parking facility atop the Hill. He asked the officials to carry out the tasks assigned to them with full responsibility and transparency.

Salur Mutt Seer Guruswamy, SP H.D. Anandkumar, M.M. Hills Development Authority Secretary Jayavibhavaswamy, Deputy Secretary Rajasekharmurthy, Assistant Commissioner Nikhita M. Chinnaswami, Tahsildar K. Kunal and others were present.

